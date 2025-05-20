All Bengals

Free Agent Defensive Tackle Montravius Adams Leaving Without Contract After Visiting Bengals

Adams has played for the Steelers, Saints and Packers during his eight-year career.

James Rapien

Oct 29, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Montravius Adams (57) reacts during player introductions against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
Oct 29, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Montravius Adams (57) reacts during player introductions against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
In this story:

CINCINNATI — Veteran defensive tackle Montravius Adams visited Cincinnati on Monday, but left Bengals' facilities without a contract, league sources confirmed.

It seemed like they were poised to add the former Steeler earlier in the day, especially since current Bengals defensive line coach Jerry Montgomery was in Green Bay with Adams.

A reunion isn't happening ... At least not right now.

Adams, 29, has played for the Packers, Saints and Steelers. He spent the past 3.5 years in Pittsburgh.

The veteran had 14 tackles and one sack last season. He had 28 pressures over the past two years and would've given the Bengals another proven veteran in their defensive line room.

For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and be sure to check us out on your favorite audio platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Amazon

Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, insight, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Stat of the Jay: Where Does Bengals' Short Travel Schedule This Year Rank Historically?

It's Time for Cincinnati Bengals to Make Decision About Trey Hendrickson's Future

Takeaways From What Bengals DE Trey Hendrickson Said While Airing His Grievances at Bengals Practice

The Cincinnati Bengals Have Reason To Celebrate Finishing Last in the League When It Comes to This Stat

'Not Going To Apologize' - Trey Hendrickson Discusses His Market Value Amidst DE Contract Landscape

'It's Become Personal, Unfortunately' - Trey Hendrickson States He Won't Play During 2025 Season On Current Deal

Stat of the Jay: How Many Teams Have Longer International Droughts Than the Bengals at 6 Seasons?

Cincinnati Bengals NFL Draft Conference Calls: Hear From All Six Picks!

Look: Cincinnati Bengals Bolster Trenches, Add Intriguing Prospects in Undrafted Free Agency

Cincinnati Bengals Make Questionable Decision in First Round of 2025 NFL Draft

Dan Pitcher, Bengals 'Feel Great' About Offensive Line Following Two Additions in 2025 NFL Draft

-----

Join the 55,000+ Bengals fans that subscribe to us on YouTube.

Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast

Follow on TikTok

feed

Published
James Rapien
JAMES RAPIEN

James Rapien is the publisher of Bengals On SI. He's also the host of the Locked on Bengals podcast and Cincinnati Bengals Talk on YouTube. The Cincinnati native also wrote a book about the history of the Cincinnati Bengals called Enter The Jungle. Prior to joining Bengals On SI, Rapien worked at 700 WLW and ESPN 1530 in Cincinnati

Home/News