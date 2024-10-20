Halftime Observations: Bengals in Dog Fight, Lead Browns 7-6
CLEVELAND — The Bengals have a 7-6 lead over the Browns at halftime. They're hoping to improve to 3-4 on the season. Here are our halftime observations:
Fast Start
The Bengals wanted to start fast and that's exactly what happened. Charlie Jones opened the game with a 100-yard touchdown return to give the Bengals a 7-0 lead.
It was the Bengals' first kickoff return for a touchdown since Brandon Wilson's 103-yard touchdown return against the Giants in 2020. Watch Jones' return here.
Offense Stalls
The Bengals' offense struggled in the first half. They punted five times and turned the ball over on downs after failing on a 4th-and-3 attempt.
They only had four first downs and finished 0-for-6 on third down. They desperately need to get something going on offense.
Joe Burrow completed 8-of-145 passes for 81 yards. He was sacked three times.
The Bengals Will Win If...
The Bengals desperately need to get a stop to start the third quarter. The Browns receive the opening kickoff to start the second half.
Cleveland's offense showed signs of life after Deshaun Watson left due to an injury. The Bengals need to get a stop to start the second half and the offense has to get something going. The first half was awful for an offense that could be without Orlando Brown Jr. (knee). If they're going to win, they have to find a way to move the ball consistently on offense.
