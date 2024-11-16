Ja'Marr Chase Credits Dan Pitcher, Offseason Personnel Change for Finding New Gear in Bengals' Offense
CINCINNATI — Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase enters Week 11 with the most receptions (66), receiving yards (981) and receiving touchdowns (10) in the NFL.
How has first year offensive coordinator Dan Pitcher helped Chase take another step?
"He made a difference just by moving us around. Cally (Brian Callahan) didn't really do that," Chase said. "Love Cally to death, but he didn't really do that for us."
Former Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan was named head coach of the Tennessee Titans in January. They promoted Pitcher from quarterbacks coach to offensive coordinator a few days later.
Chase's quote has made the rounds on socual media, but it's only half of what the star receiver said. The second half of it had to do with personnel. The Bengals' versatility on offense this season has allowed them to move Chase around formations much more than they did in the past.
"I think that's because we had positions at the time," Chase said. "We had TB (Tyler Boyd) slot mechanic. We had Tee (Higgins). It was a little different at that time. Now it's like I gotta play slot, Tee has to play slot. I think that's what the difference is."
Chase didn't say it this bluntly, but not having a slot-only receiver like Boyd starting and playing the majority of the snaps opened up more possibilities on offense.
The Bengals are hoping they can continue to maximize Chase's value—especially on Sunday night against the Chargers. Los Angeles is the No. 1 ranked scoring defense in the NFL.
