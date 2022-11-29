CINCINNATI — ESPN named two Bengals in their "25 under 25" NFL players list.

Ja'Marr Chase got an official ranking at No. 3, while Tee Higgins slotted into the honorable mention category.

"Chase has been a go-to wideout since entering the NFL," Matt Miller wrote. "His chemistry with former college teammate Joe Burrow at quarterback propelled the Bengals to a Super Bowl berth in February. Chase has the power, speed, and big-play ability to become the next Terrell Owens. He has 19 receiving touchdowns in 24 career games and posted 1,455 receiving yards as a rookie last year. His return to the field from a hip injury could be a big factor in a late-season push from Cincinnati."

Chase was only ranked behind Micah Parsons and fellow LSU product Justin Jefferson. Higgins didn't make the top 25, but was one of 10 honorable mentions.

"In the Bengals' up-tempo attack, Higgins is a high-flying target who can run any route in the tree and sky over defenders to bring down tough contested catches," Jordan Reid wrote. "Higgins would be a No. 1 wide receiver for multiple teams around the league. He's well on his way to a second straight 1,000-yard season."

The Bengals are tracking towards having both high-caliber wideouts on the field Sunday against the Chiefs for the biggest game of the 2022 season thus far.

