NFL Insider Shares Health Update on Ja'Marr Chase Ahead of Bengals' Showdown With Chiefs

CINCINNATI — Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase is expected to play on Sunday against the Chiefs according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

The 22-year-old has missed four games with a hip injury. He practiced last week, but the Bengals decided to hold him out of their 20-16 win over the Titans.

They're hoping that the extra week will make a difference down the stretch of the season.

"The Bengals have won three in a row and reinforcements are on the way," Rapoport tweeted. "Source says the plan is for star wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase (hip) to return this week. He was close last week and is expected to go this week vs. the Chiefs."

Cincinnati is 3-1 without Chase. Guys like Tee Higgins, Samaje Perine and Trenton Irwin have stepped up to help Joe Burrow and the offense with their top weapon sidelined.

The Bengals play the Chiefs on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET at Paycor Stadium.

