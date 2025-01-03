All Bengals

Jermaine Burton Reacts: Rookie Not Traveling to Pittsburgh for Bengals' Must-Win vs Steelers

Burton didn't travel with the team on Friday.

James Rapien

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Jermaine Burton (81) walks for the locker room at halftime of the NFL Week 11 game between the Los Angeles Chargers and the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024. The Chargers led 24-6 at halftime.
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Jermaine Burton (81) walks for the locker room at halftime of the NFL Week 11 game between the Los Angeles Chargers and the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024. The Chargers led 24-6 at halftime. / Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

CINCINNATI — Bengals wide receiver Jermaine Burton didn't travel to Pittsburgh with the team on Friday. It was a decision head coach Zac Taylor made according to an official announcement from the team.

It's a must-win game for the Bengals. They've won four-straight and need to win on Saturday to keep their slim playoff chances alive.

Burton hasn't played a significant role on offense this season, but he is averaging 29.1 yards per return on kickoffs.

The rookie appeared to react to the news that he wasn't traveling with the team on Thursday afternoon. Check out his two posts on Instagram below:

Jermaine Burton Didn't Travel for Saturday's game in Pittsburgh.
Jermaine Burton Reacts on Instagram / Jermaine Burton Didn't Travel for Saturday's game in Pittsburgh.
Jermaine Burton Didn't Travel for Saturday's game in Pittsburgh.
Jermaine Burton Didn't Travel for Saturday's game in Pittsburgh. / Burton Appeared to React to the News on Instagram

For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below:

Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Related: Joe Burrow Sends ANOTHER Message to Bengals' Front Office

Cincinnati Bengals List of 2025 Opponents Finalized Ahead of Week 18 Season Finale

Best Player in Football: Joe Burrow Gets Ringing Endorsement for MVP Following Clutch Performance vs Denver Broncos

In Depth Look at Joe Burrow’s Case for NFL MVP Following Bengals’ Win Streak

'Sometime You Eat A S*** Sandwich' - Broncos CB Riley Moss Sums Up Outing Against Bengals, Tee Higgins

Look: Cincinnati Bengals to Play Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday Night Football in Reguarl Season Finale for Both Teams

Playing on One Leg: Orlando Brown Jr. Shares Details of Broken Leg, His Ability to Play Through the Pain

Watch: Zac Taylor Tosses Out Game Balls Following Bengals’ Win Over Broncos in OT

Bengals WR Tee Higgins Talks Emotions, Gratitude and Mistakes After What Could Be His Final Home Game with Team

Listen: Radio Call of Tee Higgins’ Game-Winning Touchdown in Bengals’ Win Over Broncos

Ja’Marr Chase Breaks Another Bengals Record, Becomes All-Time Leader for Receptions in a Season

-----

Join the 50,000+ Bengals fans that subscribe to us on YouTube.

Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast

Follow on TikTok

Published
James Rapien
JAMES RAPIEN

James Rapien is the publisher of Bengals On SI. He's also the host of the Locked on Bengals podcast and Cincinnati Bengals Talk on YouTube. The Cincinnati native also wrote a book about the history of the Cincinnati Bengals called Enter The Jungle. Prior to joining Bengals On SI, Rapien worked at 700 WLW and ESPN 1530 in Cincinnati

Home/News