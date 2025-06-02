All Bengals

Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase Ranked as Top Quarterback-Receiver Duo in NFL

Well earned praise for the Bengals' stars.

Landon Belote

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) celebrates with Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) after scoring a touchdown in the second quarter of the NFL game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C., on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024.
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) celebrates with Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) after scoring a touchdown in the second quarter of the NFL game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C., on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024. / Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase are the best quarterback-wide receiver combination in today's NFL and it is not even close regardless of what anyone tries to tell you.

However, Pro Football Focus's own Trevor Sikkema took it one step further and made the following statement on the LSU turned Cincinnati duo when he ranked them as the number one quarterback-receiver combo in the NFL today.

"We can go back to the LSU days right? This has been one of the best quarterback-receiver combinations that we have had in the sport of football."

Burrow has a passer rating of 103.5 with 15,250 yards, 119 touchdowns and 38 interceptions in 55 games with Chase. Meanwhile, Chase has dominated in his first four seasons, compiling 364 catches for 5,016 yards and 44 touchdowns in 55 games with Burrow.

