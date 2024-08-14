Joe Burrow Thinks About Deciding Super Bowl LVI Play 'Too Much'
CINCINNATI — The Super Bowl loss still hangs in Joe Burrow's mind as he and the Bengals search for the franchise's first NFL title.
He discussed the nagging thoughts on The Pivot, including that fateful final fourth down that added greater legend status to Aaron Donald's career.
"Yeah, I think about it too much," Burrow said about the Bengals' final offensive play in that game. "More so that fourth quarter, like all the series of events leading up to it. There's so many things that could have gone our way, didn't go our way, and ended up going their way. A call here, call there and the ball didn't bounce our way that day. Sometimes it goes like that."
Burrow and the Bengals didn't expect to be there but are ready to keep growing from the experience.
"Gets harder as time goes," Burrow said. "Because right after it happens we thought we were going to be good, but we weren't sure. We had the fifth pick the year before. And all of a sudden, we start balling at the end of the year and find ourselves in the Super Bowl. And obviously, we wanted to go out and win that, and it didn't happen. But after that, it was like, Oh, we got several more years together. We're gonna get this done, and then a couple of years later it doesn't happen. And so it starts to get harder, but every year is a new year, and we're gonna go attack it."
