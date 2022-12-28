CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow captured another AFC Player of the Week award following Cincinnati's 22-18 win over the New England Patriots.

He was an aerial assassin on Christmas Eve. Burrow went 40 of 52 passing (76.9 percent) for 375 yards, 3 TDs and 2 INTs.

His completions and passing yardage led all NFL players in Week 16, while his three scores were the most by an AFC quarterback. Burrow’s 40 completions marked a career-high and tied Ken Anderson’s single-game team record set on Dec. 20, 1982.

All of that while hitting 8 different receivers in the game, including Trenton Irwin's first career multi-score game.

Burrow’s now won five career AFC Offensive Player of the Week awards. It's his third this season (Week 7: Atlanta, Week 13: Kansas City). That number marks a Bengals record, no offensive player has ever won three player of the week awards with the franchise in the same season.

Cincinnati and Buffalo meet on Monday Night Football at 8:15 p.m. ET. The game airs on ESPN and is available on fuboTV—start your free trial here.

