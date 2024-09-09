Joe Mixon Says He's in a Better Spot After Bengals Offseason Trade to Texans
CINCINNATI — Former Bengals running back Joe Mixon ran for 159 yards and one touchdown in the Texans' 29-27 win over the Colts on Sunday.
Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk asked him if he wishes Cincinnati was on the schedule this year.
“No,” Mixon told Florio. “I don’t, actually.”
Why not?
“Because I just wanna leave them where they’re at, just like where they left me, man,” Mixon said bluntly.
The former Pro Bowler also believes he landed in a better spot after getting dealt from Cincinnati to Houston.
"I definitely did, man, and like I said, I feel great to be appreciated here and to play a big part in what we do," Mixon said. "I’m just happy that I’m on this side now.”
The Bengals traded Mixon to the Texans for a seventh round pick in March. Mixon had 33 touches on Sunday, which is the most he's had since Cincinnati lost to Pittsburgh in Week 1 of the 2022 season.
