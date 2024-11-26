All Bengals

Key Stat Shows How Effective Bengals Running Back Chase Brown Has Been This Season

Chase Brown has been a positive in a season with plenty of negatives.

James Rapien

Nov 17, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Cincinnati Bengals running back Chase Brown (30) carries the ball against the Los Angeles Chargers in the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Nov 17, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Cincinnati Bengals running back Chase Brown (30) carries the ball against the Los Angeles Chargers in the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
CINCINNATI — Running back Chase Brown has been a bright spot for the Bengals this season.

The former fifth-round pick has taken the reigns of Cincinnati's backfield in his second year.

Brown has ran for 607 rushing yards (4.3 yards-per-carry) and five touchdowns. He also has 35 receptions for 207 yards and two scores.

The 24-year-old is among the NFL leaders in success rate. Brown is 12th at 52.1%. He's ahead of guys like Devon Achane, Tony Pollard, Breece Hall and Kenneth Walker.

The Bengals' rushing attack has been inconsistent this season, but Brown has been a bright spot. He's on pace to finish with 1,257 yards from scrimmage.

