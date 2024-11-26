Key Stat Shows How Effective Bengals Running Back Chase Brown Has Been This Season
CINCINNATI — Running back Chase Brown has been a bright spot for the Bengals this season.
The former fifth-round pick has taken the reigns of Cincinnati's backfield in his second year.
Brown has ran for 607 rushing yards (4.3 yards-per-carry) and five touchdowns. He also has 35 receptions for 207 yards and two scores.
The 24-year-old is among the NFL leaders in success rate. Brown is 12th at 52.1%. He's ahead of guys like Devon Achane, Tony Pollard, Breece Hall and Kenneth Walker.
The Bengals' rushing attack has been inconsistent this season, but Brown has been a bright spot. He's on pace to finish with 1,257 yards from scrimmage.
Check out the entire list below:
For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below:
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
You May Also Like:
Joe Burrow Reflects on Bengals Falling Short Despite Stellar Individual Seasons: 'Tough Pill To Swallow'
Why the Bengals Went For 2 and Why They Threw To Tanner Hudson Instead of Ja'Marr Chase
Postgame Observations: Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase Post Huge Numbers as Bengals Lose Heartbreaker to Ravens 35-34
Bengals Head Coach Zac Taylor Extolls Ja’Marr Chase’s Greatness After Loss to Ravens
Cincinnati Bengals Acquire Former Detroit Lions Wide Receiver Isaiah Williams
Stat of the Jay: Bengals Approaching NFL Record for Losses Despite Scoring 30+ Points
Bengals Report Card: Breaking Down Amazing Performances and Gaffes in 35-34 Loss to Ravens
Ja'Marr Chase Makes Statement That Bengals Fans Can Relate to After 35-34 Loss to Ravens
Zac Taylor Updates Joe Burrow's Health Following Ravens Loss
Winners and Losers From Cincinnati Bengals’ 35-34 Loss to Baltimore Ravens
Mike Hilton, Logan Wilson Discuss Most Frustrating NFL Season Yet: 'Just Get Ready For Next Week'
-----
Join the 49,000+ Bengals fans that subscribe to us on YouTube.
Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast