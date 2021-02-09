Legendary NFL Coach Marty Shottenheimer Passed Away

Legendary NFL coach Marty Schottenheimer passed away on Monday in Charlotte, North Carolina according to ESPN's Chris Mortensen.

Shottenheimer was 77-years-old. He was surrounded by family. The NFL legend had been battling Alzheimer’s since 2014.

Schottenheimer coached Cleveland, Kansas City, Washington and San Diego (Chargers), posted a 205-139-1 career record as a head coach.

He helped the Chargers finish 14-2 in 2006 and was named the NFL's Coach of the Year in 2004

He also played six seasons as a linebacker for the Bills (1965-68) and Patriots (1969-70).

The family will hold a private service to honor Shottenheimer. There will also be a memorial service to celebrate his life that will be conducted at a later date according to Mortensen.

Shottenheimer was inducted into the Kansas City Chiefs Hall of Fame in 2010.

-----

Bengals Analysts Weigh in on Kyle Pitts

Carlos Dunlap Praises Joe Burrow

Tom Brady Called His Shot Before Super Bowl LV

Devin White Was Surprised Chiefs Were Favored over Bucs

Analyst Has A.J. Green Signing With Top Contender

Kyle Pitts Draft Stock on the Rise

Analyst Believes Zac Taylor Could Reunite With Familiar Face

Bengals Take BIG Swing in Mock Draft 2.0

Bengals Have Lowest Odds to Win the Super Bowl Next Season

Joe Burrow Reacts to EA Sports' Relaunch of a new College Football Video Game

Carson Palmer Gives Advice to Deshaun Watson

Shaq Barrett Explains Why the Bengals Passed on Him in Free Agency

Bengals Pass on Two Top Options in Latest Mock Draft

Rookie Breakdown: A look Back at Logan Wilson's First Season

Scouts "Rave" About Receivers at Senior Bowl

Eight Players That Impressed During Senior Bowl Week

Three Things the Bengals Can Learn From the Bucs and Chiefs

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on AllBengals all the time!

Subscribe to the AllBengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals



Like and follow AllBengals on Facebook