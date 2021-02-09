Legendary NFL Coach Marty Shottenheimer Passed Away
Legendary NFL coach Marty Schottenheimer passed away on Monday in Charlotte, North Carolina according to ESPN's Chris Mortensen.
Shottenheimer was 77-years-old. He was surrounded by family. The NFL legend had been battling Alzheimer’s since 2014.
Schottenheimer coached Cleveland, Kansas City, Washington and San Diego (Chargers), posted a 205-139-1 career record as a head coach.
He helped the Chargers finish 14-2 in 2006 and was named the NFL's Coach of the Year in 2004
He also played six seasons as a linebacker for the Bills (1965-68) and Patriots (1969-70).
The family will hold a private service to honor Shottenheimer. There will also be a memorial service to celebrate his life that will be conducted at a later date according to Mortensen.
Shottenheimer was inducted into the Kansas City Chiefs Hall of Fame in 2010.
-----
-----
