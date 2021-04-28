Report: Lions Tried to Trade Up With Falcons to Land Ja'Marr Chase in 2021 NFL Draft
CINCINNATI — After months of debate, it seems like the Bengals have their hearts set on taking LSU wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase with the fifth overall pick in Thursday night's NFL Draft.
Unfortunately for them, the top wide receiver in this year's class may not be available at No. 5.
The Lions reached out to the Falcons about moving up from No. 7 to No. 4 so they can leap frog the Bengals and take Chase according to ESPN insiders Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano.
"Many expect them to take a wide receiver [in the first round]," Graziano and Fowler wrote. "There was chatter early in the week that the Lions tried to trade up to No. 4 to get Chase, but the Falcons' asking price was too high."
The Falcons are likely hoping to land a quarterback or Florida tight end Kyle Pitts at No. 4. If they move back to No. 7, they would likely miss out on Pitts and maybe the quarterback they're targeting.
It wouldn't be shocking to see a team move up to get Chase. He's clearly the top player on the Bengals' board—ahead of Oregon offensive lineman Penei Sewell and the rest of the wide receivers. Other teams probably feel the same way.
This is just another wrinkle in the ever evolving 2021 NFL Draft saga. We'll find out exactly what happens on Thursday night starting at 8 p.m. ET.
