Look: Bengals to 'Stripe The Jungle' Against Division Rival This Season
CINCINNATI — The Bengals will "Stripe the Jungle" for a second-straight season. Cincinnati is inviting fans to alternate the stands in orange and black on Dec. 19 for their matchup with Cleveland on Thursday Night Football.
Bengals fans pulled it off very well in primetime last season when the team battled Buffalo on Sunday Night Football. The team is running it back this December!
Check out the announcement below:
Bookmark Bengals Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
