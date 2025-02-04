Los Angeles Rams Trading Cooper Kupp: Are Cincinnati Bengals Ideal Fit?
CINCINNATI — Cooper Kupp to the Bengals?
The star wide receiver announced everyone that the Rams plan on trading him this offseason.
"I was informed that the team will be seeking a trade immediately and will be working with me and my family to find the right place to continue competing for championships. I don’t agree with the decision and always believed it was going to begin and end in LA," Kupp wrote. "2024 began with one of the best training camps of my career. Preparations start now for 2025. Highly motivated, as healthy as ever, and looking forward to playing elite football for years to come. Love you guys...
"But coming for it all."
Kupp has a history with Bengals head coach Zac Taylor. Taylor coached him for two seasons in Los Angeles.
Obviously, Kupp was one of the best receivers in the game three years ago when he helped the Rams beat the Bengals in Super Bowl LVI.
He's taken a step back, but has been effective when healthy.
The Bengals probably wouldn't trade for Kupp—who has two years left on his current contract. Any team that trades for the veteran would inherit his $20 million salary in 2025 and $19.85 million in 2026.
Now, if he gets released by the Rams, Cincinnati may eye the former Super Bowl MVP.
The 31-year-old had 67 catches for 710 yards and six touchdowns last season.
A Kupp-Taylor reunion is unlikely, but never say never—especially with the Rams poised to move on from the former Pro Bowler.
