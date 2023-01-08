Multiple Key Ravens Starters Inactive Ahead of Bengals Matchup

CINCINNATI — The Ravens won't have multiple starters, including their top two quarterbacks on Sunday.

The team announced key players like quarterback Lamar Jackson, QB Tyler Huntley, cornerback Marcus Peters, running back J.K. Dobbins, and guard Kevin Zeitler would all miss Sunday's game.

The moves are mostly due to precaution and the clear thinking that with Jackson (knee) reportedly tracking towards a return in the Wild Card round, they'd have better playoff chances by resting players this week.

Cincinnati is already the 2022-23 AFC North Champion, but needs a win on Sunday to confirm a home playoff game. The win and a Bills' loss means Cincinnati is the No. 2 seed in the AFC Playoffs.

The Bengals and Ravens clash at 1 p.m. ET on CBS. Watch via fuboTV—start your free trial here.

For more on the Bengals, watch the video below and subscribe to our YouTube Channel. Get Your Bengals Tickets From SI Tickets HERE.

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Tyler Boyd Calls Out Bart Scott, Hamlin Family Wants Tee Higgins Criticism To Stop

Former Bengals Quarterback Andy Dalton, NFL Stars Donate To Damar Hamlin's Charity

Aaron Rodgers: 'Zac Taylor Deserves A Lot Of Credit' In Damar Hamlin Situation

Tee Higgins Tweets Support For Damar Hamlin; ESPN's Bart Scott Criticizes Higgins For Hit On Safety

Look: All 32 NFL Teams Change Social Media Profile Pictures In Support of Damar Hamlin

NBA Star Donovan Mitchell Shows Support For Damar Hamlin After Breaking Cavaliers' Franchise Points Record

Look: Paycor Stadium, Cincinnati Skyline Lit Up Blue In Support of Damar Hamlin

Bengals' Owner Mike Brown Releases Statement In Support Of Damar Hamlin

Sam Hubbard Practices For Second-Straight Day Ahead of Bengals' Matchup With Bills

Bengals Announce SWAT Team Secondary As Monday Night Football Rulers Of The Jungle

Joe Burrow: 'Rather Have' Super Bowl Ceremony Than MVP Ceremony

Ja'Marr Chase Reveals Christmas Gift For Joe Burrow

Report: Bengals-Bills Most Expensive Cincinnati Home Ticket Since 2012

Ahmad 'Sauce' Gardner Praises Bengals Wide Receivers: 'Tee Higgins Is Like That'

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like Our FaceBook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast

Follow on TikTok