NFL Postpones Bengals-Bills Following Damar Hamlin Injury

Hamlin suffered the injury early in the first quarter on Monday night.

CINCINNATI — The Bengals' game against the Buffalo Bills has been postponed following a scary injury taken on by Bills safety Damar Hamlin.

The safety tackled Tee Higgins in the first quarter, popped up, and then immediately collapsed to the ground.

He stayed down for 19 minutes as paramedics brought an ambulance onto the field to expedite care.

FOX19's Joe Danneman reports Hamlin had a pulse but was not breathing and got transported to University of Cincinnati Medical Center. He required CPR and an AED on the field.

The entire Bills team gathered around Hamlin as both sidelines reacted to the devastating scene near midfield.

Fox's Tricia Macke later reported Hamlin is in critical condition after being intubated at the hospital.

A date to continue play is being announced at a later time. The NFL released this statement following the announcement.

