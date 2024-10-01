Raiders Star Davante Adams Wants to be Traded: Will the Former All-Pro Get Dealt Before Matchup With Bengals?
Raiders star wide receiver Davante Adams "prefers" to be traded according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.
The Jets, Cowboys, Bills and Chiefs instantly come to mind as possible suitors for the three-time All-Pro. The Steelers are another team that tried to trade for a veteran wide receiver this offseason.
The Bengals play the Raiders on Nov. 3. The trade deadline is Nov. 5. It's becoming more and more likely that Adams won't be in Las Vegas when the two teams play next month.
Rapoport notes that nothing is imminent, which gives the Raiders time to gauge interest across the NFL. Cincinnati already played the Chiefs, but they do have a December matchup with the Cowboys if Adams lands in Dallas.
It's also worth noting that former Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis is on Antonio Pierce's coaching staff in Las Vegas. The Raiders roster could look and feel a lot different when Lewis returns to Paycor Stadium.
-----
