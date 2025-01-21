Report: Bengals Head Coach Zac Taylor 'Paused' Defensive Coordinator Search to Speak With Al Golden
CINCINNATI — Al Golden could be on the first flight to Cincinnati.
Just moments after Notre Dame lost to Ohio State 34-23 in the National Championship Game, Mike Garafolo reported that Zac Taylor and the Bengals are eyeing Golden for their defensive coordinator job.
"With the national title game over, the Bengals can make their push to hire Notre Dame’s Al Golden for defensive coordinator," Garafolo tweeted. "Sources tell me and Ian Rapoport he’s a leading candidate and Zac Taylor has paused the search to speak to Golden, his linebackers coach in Cincy from 2020-21."
That backs up what league sources have told us throughout the process. Patrick Graham and Golden are the two finalists for the job. Barring something unforeseen, the Notre Dame defensive coordinator will return to Cincinnati to join Taylor and the Bengals in their pursuit of a Super Bowl.
"All signs point to Al Golden," league sources told BengalsTalk.com.
Golden has been the Notre Dame defensive coordinator for the past three seasons. He was the Bengals linebackers coach in 2020 and 2021—helping Cincinnati reach Super Bowl LVI.
It's fair to expect Golden to meet with Bengals' brass as soon as Tuesday. Check out Garafolo's tweet below. For more on the possibility of him landing in Cincinnati, listen to our podcast here.
