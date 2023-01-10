Report: Joe Burrow, Sam Hubbard Invest In Iowa Farmland
CINCINNATI — Bengals stars Joe Burrow and Sam Hubbard just made an interesting new investment.
According to Front Office Sports, roughly 25 athletes, including the Bengals players, are purchasing a 104-acre Iowa soy and bean farm for roughly $5 million that they will lease back to farmers at a single-digit profit margin.
Other athletes like NBA players Kris Middleton, Kemba Walker, and Blake Griffin are also in on the purchase. All of this is set up by Patrico Co., which finds investments for athletes and also works with JPMorgan.
“We did three investments last year after doing six the year before,” said Patricof. “The market changed. The world changed. Prices didn’t necessarily go down, but valuations should have, so we held back. It was the right time in the cycle to put money into this asset class.”
The investment fits with Burrow and Hubbard's foundations, which focus on food insecurity.
Cincinnati and Baltimore run it back in the Wild Card round on Sunday at 8:15 p.m. ET. The game is available on NBC via fuboTV—start your free trial here.
