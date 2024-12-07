'This Year Has Been My Best Year' - Joe Burrow on Pace to Break Multiple Bengals Records
CINCINNATI — The Bengals might be 4-8 on ths season, but star quarterback Joe Burrow is playing at an elite level.
He's thrown for 3,337 yards, 30 touchdowns and five interceptions this season. He's completing 67.7% of his passes.
“I think overall this year has been my best year," Burrow said. "I think I've been play-to-play better than I've ever been. I think I'm creating better than I ever have. So I'm happy with how I'm playing.”
The Bengals play the Cowboys on Monday night. They know they'll likely be at home for the postseason, but Burrow is motivated to play at a high level this week.
“I want to win, but I want to be fun to watch. I always want to be fun to watch," Burrow said. "I want people to see my command of the offense and accuracy and playmaking ability and everything that I bring to the table. But I want people to tune in to the Bengals and want to watch us. And I think people do. I take pride in the fact that we're exciting. I'm exciting to watch. That's something that I take pride in.”
Burrow is on pace to throw for 4,727 yards and 43 touchdowns this season. Both would be franchise records.
He'll try to continue his stellar play on Monday night.
Watch Burrow's press conference and subscribe to our YouTube Channel below:
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
You May Also Like:
One Play in Cincinnati Bengals' Loss to Pittsburgh Steelers Sums Up 2024 Season
Joe Burrow Playing For City And More as Playoff Hopes Fade: 'Still an Exciting Opportunity'
‘They Missed That One’ – Bengals Don’t Hold Tongues on Officiating Mistake in Key Spot
It Took 13 Weeks, But the Reality of Futility Has Finally Forced Its Way Into the Cincinnati Bengals Locker Room
Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins Discuss 'Hard to Process' Season From Cincinnati
Geno Stone Discusses Responsibility on Defense After Bye Week
'I'm Gonna Rock Out' - Bengals Rookie Cornerback Josh Newton Fired Up for Starting Opportunity
Cincinnati Bengals Acquire Former Detroit Lions Wide Receiver Isaiah Williams
Stat of the Jay: Bengals Approaching NFL Record for Losses Despite Scoring 30+ Points
Bengals Report Card: Breaking Down Amazing Performances and Gaffes in 35-34 Loss to Ravens
Ja'Marr Chase Makes Statement That Bengals Fans Can Relate to After 35-34 Loss to Ravens
Zac Taylor Updates Joe Burrow's Health Following Ravens Loss
Winners and Losers From Cincinnati Bengals’ 35-34 Loss to Baltimore Ravens
Mike Hilton, Logan Wilson Discuss Most Frustrating NFL Season Yet: 'Just Get Ready For Next Week'
-----
Join the 49,000+ Bengals fans that subscribe to us on YouTube.
Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast