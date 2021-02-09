Brady Apologized to Mathieu After Altercation in Super Bowl LV

NewsAll Bengals+SI.COM
Tom Brady Apologized to Tyrann Mathieu After Altercation in Super Bowl LV

Brady reached out to Mathieu after the game
Tom Brady and the Buccaneers beat the Chiefs 31-9 on Sunday night in Super Bowl LV. 

Tampa Bay was in control for most of the game. 

Brady became the first quarterback in Super Bowl history to complete 80% of his passes (16-for-20) and throw three touchdowns before halftime. 

The 43-year-old talked a little trash to Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu after his one-yard touchdown pass to Antonio Brown in the second quarter. 

The two got in each other's faces multiple times during the game. 

Brady apologized to Mathieu afterwards according to ESPN's Jenna Laine. He sent the Chiefs safety a text calling him the "ultimate competitor." 

Brady said he knew he needed to match Mathieu's intensity in the game and called him an "incredible leader, champion and class act" according to the report. 

It was a frustrating night for the Chiefs, who struggled to stop Brady and the Bucs' offense. And unfortunately for Kansas City, their offense wasn't there to bail out the defense.

Patrick Mahomes was sacked three times and was hit eight times. He also threw two interceptions. Tampa Bay's defense made him uncomfortable all night. 

Mathieu said Brady called him "something I won't repeat" in a since-deleted tweet. 

Feb 7, 2020; Tampa, FL, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) talks with Kansas City Chiefs strong safety Tyrann Mathieu (32) during the second quarter of Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
