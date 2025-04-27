Major Outlets Give Bengals Rough Grades For 2025 NFL Draft Class
CINCINNATI — The Bengals's 2025 NFL Draft is complete with six picks added to the roster entering May, split evenly between offense and defense.
Round 1 • (Pick 17) • EDGE Shemar Stewart
Round 2 • 49) • LB Demetrius Knight Jr.
Round 3 • (81) • G Dylan Fairchild
Round 4 • (119) • LB Barrett Carter
Round 5 • (153) • OT Jalen Rivers
Round 6 • (193) • RB Tahj Brooks
Check out a mix of the top major outlet's grades for the class that featured some lowly opinions of the newest froup of Bengals:
Sports Illustrated: D-
"It’s tough to understand what the Bengals were doing in this draft," Matt Verdarame wrote. "Cincinnati had glaring defensive needs on the line and in the secondary. Somehow, the team didn’t take a corner or safety at any point, while selecting multiple guards. The Bengals also took a linebacker, in Knight, who is 25 years old after playing six years in college across three programs. The values were largely poor, and the talents don’t have high ceilings.
ESPN: C
"Shemar Stewart has all the explosiveness and power you'd want in an edge rusher," Mel Kiper Jr. stated. "He rockets into the backfield. But the 4.5 career sacks mean this is still a projection. Can he put it all together in the pros? The ceiling is very high, and he will be given every opportunity to reach it. The Bengals don't have much opposite Hendrickson. I ranked Stewart 27th overall.
"Cincinnati also went need hunting on Day Two. Demetrius Knight Jr. gives the Bengals an off-ball linebacker, which provides cover in case Germaine Pratt isn't in town for the long haul; he also requested a trade. Dylan Fairchild gives the Bengals a reliable guard, where the pass protection really struggled last season. Neither player came at value, though. Knight was ranked 82nd on my board and went 49th. Fairchild was ranked 110th and went 81st. On Day Three, my favorite Bengals pick was running back Tahj Brooks. He is coming off back-to-back 1,500-yard seasons on the ground and provides depth behind Chase Brown and Zack Moss."
CBS Sports: C
"The Bengals went through it in this draft, and improved late," Chris Trapasso declared. "Seeing Mykel Williams, Kenneth Grant and Walter Nolan go off the board in front of them at No. 17 overall must've been tough. Stewart has a chance to pop, yet is undoubtedly a risky proposition after they took a similar (and what appears to be a failed) gamble with Myles Murphy two years ago.
"They didn't need to force the Knight selection in Round Two, and I didn't get the double-dip at linebacker with Carter. However, Fairchild is an overachiever at guard, which was a gigantic need in front of Joe Burrow. Rivers added more insurance up front, and Brooks and Chase Brown can become a quality former sixth-round tandem in the backfield."
Pro Football Focus: C
While Stewart’s pass-rush production (67.2 PFF pass-rush grade) leaves something to be desired, he is an incredibly high-potential athlete off the edge. His 88.2 PFF run-defense grade last season will get him on the field early and provide him with a solid floor as he further develops, potentially into Trey Hendrickson’s successor.
(More in PFF title link)
NFL.com: B-
"Stewart has the potential to vastly exceed his uninspiring college production (4.5 sacks in three seasons) thanks to his elite physical traits," Chad Reuter wrote. "Knight and Fairchild should be starters before long, though impactful players at premium positions were also available at those picks.
"Carter is a good player who will eventually start, but I’m not sure they were able to get maximum value by taking linebackers with two of their first four picks. Rivers addresses the team's lack of depth at tackle and Brooks should compete for playing time in a crowded running back room. Cincinnati traded its seventh-round pick to Chicago for running back Khalil Herbert in November."
Yahoo! Sports: C
"The Bengals tilted their shoulders back a bit early in the draft and swung for the fences, while also adding multiple bodies to positions of need," Nate Tice noted. "Shemar Stewart has as much upside as anyone in this draft, but has a lack of refinement and finishing in his game. But if he hits, the Bengals get a player with top-5 like talent in the late teens. Demetrius Knight Jr. and Barrett Carter give the Bengals more bodies to throw at their off-ball linebacker spot.
"The Bengals added a pair of guards and also running back Tahj Brooks in the sixth round to help round out their running back room. I understand what they’re trying to do with these picks, but the players they selected might not become impact players for a year or two."
