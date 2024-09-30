All Bengals

Watch: Panthers Fan Pours Drink on Chase Brown After Bengals' Win in Carolina

This is ridiculous.

Sep 29, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Cincinnati Bengals running back Chase Brown (30) runs around end against the Carolina Panthers during 1st quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
CINCINNATI — Bengals running back Chase Brown had the best game of his career (so far) on Sunday, running for 80 yards on 15 carries, including two touchdowns. He also had two receptions for 12 yards.

A Panthers fan dumped a drink on Brown as he was walking off the field following Cincinnati's 34-24 win. Watch the video of Brown walking off the field below. For more on the game, go here.

