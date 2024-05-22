Watch: Tee Higgins Putting in Work This Offseason, Despite Contract Status With Bengals
CINCINNATI — Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins has been training with David Alexander at DBC Fitness in Miami thus offseason.
The 25-year-old is set to make $21.8 million on the franchise tag this season, unless the Bengals sign him to a contract extension, which appears unlikely. The two sides have until July 15 to agree to a long-term deal.
Related: Check Out What Jessie Bates Said About Tee Higgins' Contract Status
The Bengals took Higgins in the second round (33rd overall) in the 2020 NFL Draft. He's helped Cincinnati win two AFC North titles and an AFC Championship. He helped them make back-to-back AFC Championship Games in 2021 and 2022. Higgins has 257 receptions for 3,684 yards and 24 touchdowns in 58 career games.
Despite Higgins' uncertain future, he's clearly training hard in hopes of having a big season. Check out the video he released below:
For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and check out the video below:
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
You May Also Like:
Three Takeaways From Cincinnati Bengals 2024 NFL Draft Class
Complete List of All 10 Cincinnati Bengals Picks in 2024 NFL Draft
Watch: Highlights of New Cincinnati Bengals Tight End Erick All
Bengals Take Defensive Tackle McKinnley Jackson in Third Round of NFL Draft
Cincinnati Bengals Get It Right, Take Amarius Mims in First Round of NFL Draft
Nick Saban Questions Bengals First Round Pick Amarius Mims
Bengals Take Erick All in Fourth Round of 2024 NFL Draft
Watch: Highlights of Cincinnati Bengals Wide Receiver Jermaine Burton
Look: Zac Taylor Gets Hype After Bengals Pick Jermaine Burton
Erick All Excited to Catch Passes From Joe Burrow, Talks Super Bowl Dreams
Zac Taylor Praises Jermaine Burton, Discusses Character Questions
Bengals Head Coach Zac Taylor Discusses Decision to Take Amarius Mims
Watch: Amarius Mims Highlights at Georgia
Amarius Mims is Excited to Block for Joe Burrow: “It’s a Blessing”
Amarius Mims Emotional After Bengals Took Him in First Round of 2024 NFL Draft
-----
Join the 44,000+ Bengals fans that subscribe to us on YouTube.
Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast