Jessie Bates Shares Advice With Tee Higgins About Contract Situation With Bengals

Jessie Bates was in a similar situation a few years ago with the Bengals.

James Rapien

CINCINNATI — The Bengals placed the franchise tag on wide receiver Tee Higgins in March. The two sides have until July 15 to agree to a long-term extension.

If they don't agree to a new deal, then Higgins will play on a one-year, $21.8 million contract. Former Bengals safety Jessie Bates was in a similar situation two years ago. He played on the franchise tag and helped Cincinnati reach the AFC Championship Game before signing a four-year, $64 million deal with the Atlanta Falcons in free agency.

Bates was asked about Higgins' contract situation with the Bengals this week.

"I've been through that process through the franchise tag, and I let it weigh on me a little bit more than I should have and it affected my play and how I was living my day-to-day life," Bates told ESPN's Marc Raimondi. "My thing for Tee is just, I mean, work on your craft, it don't matter. If this is the contract year, I say it every time: Every year is a contract year. You should go out there and ball out and train like this is one of your last years to play.”

Both Higgins and Bates are represented by David Mulugheta of Athletes First.

Higgins is currently training in Miami. The Bengals are expecting him to be a big part of their offense this season.

“He'll be fine. He'll get his payday," Bates added.

