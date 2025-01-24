Watch: Video Shows Officer Zeroing in on Four Men Suspected of Robbing Joe Burrow
CINCINNATI — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow's house was burglarized last month during Cincinnati's win over Dallas on Monday Night Football.
Investigators believe they may have found the suspects that committed the crime. Body camera footage of the moment an Ohio State Patrolman discovered the four men suspected of burglarizing Burrow's house was released earlier this week.
The four suspects were arrested. Watch the footage below:
