Will Bengals Safety Jordan Battle Get More Playing Time After Four Tackle Performance vs Giants?
CINCINNATI — Is it Jordan Battle time for the Bengals?
The second-year safety played a season-high 14 snaps on defense in Cincinnati's Week 6 win over New York. Battle racked up four tackles (two solo) and finished with a 73.7 overall grade according to Pro Football Focus.
Meanwhile, Geno Stone was still on the field for all but one snap (78) and Vonn Bell was on the field for 84% (66) of the Bengals' defensive snaps.
Is Battle's role expected to expand? Could we see a three-man safety rotation moving forward?
"I think Jordan (Battle) is continuing to improve. We like how that rotation is going," Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo said on 700 WLW. "Vonn is doing well in his role, so we can continue to bring Jordan along, and both those guys will see significant playing time."
Bell posted a 65.4 overall grade according to PFF. Meanwhile, Geno Stone posted his second-highest grade of the season (60.9).
The Bengals have struggled on the back end so far this year. Maybe the trio of Bell, Battle and Stone will give them what they're looking for after a slow start to the season.
