Zac Taylor Shares Update on Alex Cappa Ahead of Bengals' Playoff Matchup Against Ravens

Cincinnati hosts Baltimore in the Wild Card round of the playoffs on Sunday.

CINCINNATI — Bengals starting right guard Alex Cappa suffered a left ankle injury in Sunday's regular season finale against the Ravens.

He went down in the third quarter and didn't return. Cappa was on a scooter in the locker room and his ankle was clearly swollen.

"We'll see. It'll be tough this week," Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said on Monday.

If Cappa can't play, Max Scharping will start at right guard. The Bengals acquired him on waivers in September.

Cappa has been their best offensive lineman. Their starting right side of the line will look much different on Sunday night against the Ravens.

La'el Collins (knee) is out for the season and Cappa is expected to miss at least one game.

Hakeem Adeniji and Scharping will have to step up and play well in the trenches.

