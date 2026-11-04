Joe Burrow Rocks Fun Outfit As Bengals Arrive in Spain For International Battle Against Atlanta

Hola!

The Bengals flew to Madrid, Spain, on Wednesday as the team landed in town for their Sunday morning 9:30 a.m. EST game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Joe Burrow rocked a Pokémon Pikachu outfit onto the plane, and the travel seemingly went smoothly as the team hits the town for some fun today before normal practice schedules on Thursday and Friday.

"It speeds up the earlier part of your week, so that we can travel on Tuesday night. It changes your days a little bit," Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said about the changes this week. "For the players, it doesn't make it more taxing. It's a little more taxing on the coaches. But it's like playing on a Monday night and having to turn around on a short week. Nothing we haven't had to do before — nothing to complain about. It just changes the structure of how you'll meet."

Cincinnati has already gone through the work it normally does on Wednesdays this week and now just needs to get adjusted to the new timings.

They are going through morning practice schedules on Cincinnati time, happening in the afternoon across the pond.

"Tomorrow we'll get a day ahead here," Taylor said on Monday. "So instead of doing a Wednesday practice, we'll do Tuesday afternoon practice. We're gonna be there Wednesday when we get there. It's just about acclimation for our players, and then Thursday and Friday will be normal, so we'll be practicing as normal. We'll follow a normal Thursday and Friday routine. Obviously, bus travel and stuff like that to the practice field changes a little bit of our timeline, but that's no big deal.

"And then Saturday we'll do a walk through the stadium. And walk-throughs at international stadiums, you're not usually allowed to be in the endzone with the logo paint, so it's a little bit of a half-speed walk-through. But Atlanta, they're the home team, so they get to go first."

Check out footage of the team arriving below from FOX 19:

"Mi casa es su casa."



Joe Burrow and the #Bengals arrive in Madrid.



The players had a lot to say for the camera. Stay for Josh Newton's "reporting live" close up at the end. Just phenomenal. @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/Du8GZoLOuO — Jeremy Rauch (@FOX19Jeremy) November 4, 2026

Off to Spain to catch ‘em all. pic.twitter.com/RLkWSboeRf — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) November 4, 2026

não to tankando todo mundo tentando não rir do joe e o jamarr simplesmente não se segurando kkkkkkkk pic.twitter.com/1WyzZd52yk — Bengals Brasil (@CincyBengalsBR) November 4, 2026

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