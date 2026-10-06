Potential Blockbuster Bengals Trade Makes Even More Sense After Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins Injuries

The Cincinnati Bengals have a loaded offense with one of the best wide receiver duos in the league. Tee Higgins is one of the best, if not the best, No. 2 wide receiver in the league. He'd be the No. 1 wide receiver on a large chunk of teams in the league. Ja'Marr Chase is one of the best wide receivers in football right now, but both of them suffered injuries on Sunday.

Higgins is dealing with a groin injury and Chase is in concussion protocol.

Pair that with the fact that the Bengals have one of the worst wide receiver No. 3 situations in the NFL, and there's a clear need at the position in Cincinnati.

There are a few options that the Bengals could look at this season, and one of them sticks out above the rest: Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr.

Marvin Harrison Jr. is the Perfect Trade Target for the Bengals

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (18) is lifted in the air by his teammates after scoring the first touchdown of the game against the New York Giants on Oct. 4, 2026, in East Rutherford, New Jersey. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Harrison is the perfect trade target for the Bengals to make a move for. He is one of the more disrespected players in the league right now because he's underperformed relative to the expectations that were placed on him to begin his career. Still, Harrison is an uber talented wide receiver with the potential to develop into one of the better No. 2 wide receivers in the league if he's placed in the right system.

The Bengals could be the perfect system, especially with Higgins as a nearly identical receiver to Harrison. This would give the young pass catcher the perfect player to learn from and grow under. Plus, being added to an offense with so much talent would take some pressure off Harrison.

Harrison has good hands and good route running skills. He's been an elite jump ball player, but those skills haven't translated to the NFL as much as scouts would have anticipated. Still, he's incredibly young and incredibly talented. If the asking price in a trade for Harrison isn't that high, the Bengals should take a chance on him.

Harrison was not only a top prospect entering the 2024 NFL Draft, but he was considered a safe bet to become a high-end NFL player.

"Harrison comes from impressive NFL bloodlines and possesses similarities that made his father, Pro Football Hall of Famer Marvin Harrison, special. Harrison can run but isn’t a burner. What makes him tough to handle is his consistent play speed paired with quality salesmanship in his routes. He’s able to uncover no matter where he’s aligned or which part of the field his assignment takes him to, and he is capable of finishing catches in a crowd," Lance Zierlein wrote on NFL.com. "Harrison can be sudden while working possession routes, and he’s well qualified to beat any opponent with his ball skills if the battle heads deep. Harrison is a touchdown champ with a variety of ways to excel, and that characteristic figures to follow him into the pros. He has the traits and tools to win in all three phases of the route and on all three levels of the field. He’s a pedigree prospect and a Day 1 starter with high-end production expected."

If the Bengals can get Harrison for a reasonable price, they should add him. Not only because of injuries to Higgins and Chase, but for what he could mean to this offense when the wide receiver room is fully healthy.

For more on Harrison, watch the video below: