The Cincinnati Bengals activated rookie offensive lineman Brian Parker II and linebacker Swayze Bozeman from Injured Reserve today, a few hours before kickoff of their Monday Night Football game against the Washington Commanders in Landover, Md.

While Parker rejoins the active roster for the first time this season, Jalen Rivers is expected to start at right guard for Dalton Risner, who was ruled out Saturday due to injuries to both knees.

If Parker gets a snap on special teams, it will be the NFL debut for the Cincinnati native.

Bozeman hasn’t played since injuring his forearm in the Week 5 win at Miami. He will return to heavy role on special teams and give some added depth on defense after linebacker Oren Burks went on IR earlier this week with a groin injury.

By adding Parker and Bozeman to active roster to bring it to the 53-man limit and not activating anyone from the practice squad, the Bengals needed to place five players on the inactive list for tonight’s game.

But cornerback Dax Hill, who did not practice this week due to illness and was listed as questionable on the injury report, will not be one of them. He’s active, as is left guard Dylan Fairchild, who is battling an oblique injury.

Safety Kyle Dugger, who was questionable with a quad injury and hasn’t played since Week 7 at Baltimore, is one of them as he is still at least another week away from playing.

In addition to Risner and Dugger, the other inactives are:

Offensive tackle Myles Hinton, tight end Cam Grandy and defensive tackle Landon Robinson.

The Commanders have a big name on their inactive list in cornerback Amik Robertson, who started the first nine games of the season.

Robertson suffered an ankle injury in practice this week and was listed as questionable. His pregame workout did not go well.

Don’t want to make assumptions, but this doesn’t look great for Amik Robertson ‘s availability. pic.twitter.com/tNvzNLuSrt — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) November 23, 2026

The Commanders waived cornerback Isaac Yiadom earlier today to make room for running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt. With Robertson unavailable, Washington only has four cornerbacks active today against Joe Burrow and the Bengals’ red-hot offense.

Rasul Douglas is expected to start for Robertson.

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