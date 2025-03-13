Bills Central

Bills score surprisingly average grade in free agency

After three days of firing out contracts, the Bills got an average grade by Yahoo Sports for their moves.

Bills General Manager Brandon Beane.
The waves are starting to calm in Buffalo after the first three days of free agency had the Bills running around and spending money on current and new players.

Some in the media are not be as excited as the fan base about what the Bills have done.

On Thursday, Yahoo! Sports senior writer Frank Schwab graded all 32 NFL teams' free agent moves and gave the Bills a C. The signing of Josh Palmer had Schwab worried about what kind of game-changing player they needed.

"The Bills needed a receiver, and Josh Palmer has never shown he can be an impact player. The Bills spent to retain Greg Rousseau, Khalil Shakir and Terrel Bernard and that was wise."

Buffalo's most significant signings in the offseason have been those they have brought back or extended. Josh Allen and Khalil Shakir were essential pieces of the offense to extend, but also gave them some relief in cap space for this year. On the defensive side of the ball, Greg Rousseau, Terrel Bernard and Damar Hamlin helped the Bills defense at all three levels.

Josh Palmer
Schwab doesn't see Palmer as a difference maker, but he is the type of player they needed for their offense. According to Fantasy Points Data, he ranked eighth out of 131 qualifying receivers in separation score against man coverage in 2024. Palmer is the separator the offense has missed.

Other key acquisitions during free agency include adding pass rushers Michael Hoecht and five-time Pro Bowler Joey Bosa. They signed other defensive players like nose tackle Larry Ogunjobi and safety Darrick Forrest who can either start or be rotational players.

There is one remaining move Bills fans are waiting for the team to make before claiming a successful offseason: extending Christian Benford.

Christian Benford
Anthony is currently writing for Buffalo Bills on SI with over six years of sports journalism experience. He also covers sports video games for Esports Illustrated. He initially joined the On SI family in 2023 covering the UFL and CFL

