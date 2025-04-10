Bills Central

Bills showing ‘great deal of interest’ in All-SEC linebacker

The Bills need to add more depth at LB, and could turn to an All-SEC talent in the 2025 NFL draft.

Randy Gurzi

Mississippi linebacker Pooh Paul participates in drills during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Mississippi linebacker Pooh Paul participates in drills during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
As teams prepare for the NFL draft, they cast a wide net which often makes it hard to see which players they might be interested in. Then again, there are times they seem to be dialed in on a specific talent, which is the case with the Buffalo Bills.

Leading up to the draft, the Bills have shown a “great deal of interest” in Ole Miss linebacker Chris ‘Pooh’ Paul Jr.

According to Ryan Talbot, they’ve now met with Paul three times — at the NFL Combine, through a Zoom meeting, and also a private workout.

Paul, who spent three seasons at Arkansas before heading to Ole Miss, was a Second-Team All-SEC selection in 2024 as well as a finalist for the Butkus Award.

Ole Miss LB Chris Paul Jr. against Oklahoma
Mississippi Rebels linebacker Chris Paul Jr. waits for the snap during the first half against the Oklahoma Sooners. / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

He recorded 88 tackles, 11 tackles for a loss, 3.5 sacks, and one interception during his senior campaign. Known as a technician, Paul is rarely out of position, and is a solid tackler.

He’s not said to be overly explosive, but he could be a safe bet for the Bills due to his high floor.

