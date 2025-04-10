Bills showing ‘great deal of interest’ in All-SEC linebacker
As teams prepare for the NFL draft, they cast a wide net which often makes it hard to see which players they might be interested in. Then again, there are times they seem to be dialed in on a specific talent, which is the case with the Buffalo Bills.
Leading up to the draft, the Bills have shown a “great deal of interest” in Ole Miss linebacker Chris ‘Pooh’ Paul Jr.
According to Ryan Talbot, they’ve now met with Paul three times — at the NFL Combine, through a Zoom meeting, and also a private workout.
Paul, who spent three seasons at Arkansas before heading to Ole Miss, was a Second-Team All-SEC selection in 2024 as well as a finalist for the Butkus Award.
He recorded 88 tackles, 11 tackles for a loss, 3.5 sacks, and one interception during his senior campaign. Known as a technician, Paul is rarely out of position, and is a solid tackler.
He’s not said to be overly explosive, but he could be a safe bet for the Bills due to his high floor.
