Bills remain interested in All-ACC cornerback after underwhelming Combine results
The Buffalo Bills are doing their due diligence when it comes to draft-eligible cornerback prospects.
As the Bills found out firsthand in 2022, Round 1 provided no guarantees (Kaiir Elam) and future stars (Christian Benford) can be found on Day 3. For that reason, Buffalo's official visit with Virginia Tech's Dorian Strong is as important as any other.
The Bills are using a "30" visit on Strong, who projects as an early Day 3 selection, according to New York Upstate's Ryan Talbot. In terms of cornerbacks, there's confirmation that Buffalo also invited Mississippi's Trey Amos and East Carolina's Shavon Revel to Orchard Park during the pre-draft process.
Strong ran a pedestrian 4.50 in the 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine. He also finished amongst the bottom half of CB participants in the broad jump. Despite the mediocre test results, Strong offers plenty of experience and projects as a zone cornerback who fits Buffalo's scheme.
The 23-year-old Strong is one of the draft class's most-experienced CB prospects, having started games at the ACC level in five different seasons. He made 53 career appearances, including 44 starts, as a staple in Virginia Tech's secondary since his true freshman season in 2020.
He earned All-ACC recognition each of the past two seasons, but was seemingly at his best during the 2023 campaign. That season, according to Virginia Tech's athletic communications office, Strong became "just the second FBS cornerback since 2014 with 300+ coverage snaps gave up less than 10 receptions and less than 100 yards receiving in a season."
