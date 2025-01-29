Buffalo Bills 2025 draft: 4 defensive line game-changers available in first round
Early in the season the Bills were dominated in Week Four by the Baltimore Ravens mainly due to their the defensive line. Primarily, the line's interior was dominated by Derrick Henry who rushed for 199 yards.
As a whole, the defensive line was underwhelming in stopping the rush and in pressuring quarterbacks most of the season. The Bills were 18th in sacks, and 21st in rushing yards allowed. They ranked 17th in total defense.
This issue continued into the playoffs and defensive line play was a key factor in their fourth loss in five postseason appearances against the Chiefs. The Bills allowed the Chiefs to score 32 points, the most points scored this season by the Chiefs this season.
Fortunately, the coming 2025 NFL draft is stocked with an excellent defensive line, including both edge and interior players. NFL draft analyst, Daniel Jeremiah ranked his top 50 prospects, 16 of them are along the defensive front. Below are four that may be available later in the first round when the Bills draft that would be great additions to the Bills and provide an immediate impact.
Mike Green - Edge - Marshall
Many believe that sack production is one of the more translatable stats from college to the NFL. Typically, if you want a sack producer in the NFL, he better have good sack production in college. Enter Marshall's edge-rusher, Mike Green. Green led the nation in sacks with 17 and tackles for loss with 22.5. Green is 6"4' and weighs 248 pounds, bringing decent size but terrific speed off the edge. There is a belief that Von Miller won't be back with the Bills, and someone like Mike Green could be his replacement.
James Pearce - Edge - Tennessee
Tennessee edge-rusher James Pearce Jr. brings length to the position, at 6"5' and weighs 243 pounds. In a recent CBS Sports mock draft, they selected Pearce for the Bills. He doesn't have the ideal size, but that hasn't been an issue against the run or getting after quarterbacks. Daniel Jeremiah ranked him the 20th-best prospect and added, "Pearce has double-digit sack potential and should make an immediate impact in the league."
Kenneth Grant - Defensive Interior - Michigan
Kenneth Grant is a massive human, weighing nearly 340 pounds and standing 6"3'. The Bills need to find a replacement for DaQuan Jones, as he had a disappointing season and Ed Oliver needs someone that can occupy blocks and push the pocket. Grant can fulfill that role and be an immediate contributor to a team that desperately needs game-changers. Grant would be the anchor to a greatly improved Bills run defense.
Derrick Harmon - Defensive Interior - Oregon
Oregon defensive interior Derrick Harmon is 6"5' and weighs 310 pounds. He doesn't have the size of someone like Kenneth Grant, but defending the run is not a problem, as he anchors well, and while he may not be on the same level as a run defender compared to Grant, he offers a bit more in the pass rush department. Last season with Oregon, he produced five sacks, 8.5 tackles for a loss, and 40 hurries.