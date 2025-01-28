3 names the Bills should watch out for during the Reese's Senior Bowl
The Buffalo Bills' 2024 season has officially concluded following another heartbreaking loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship game. Bills general manager Brandon Beane and his staff, however, are already looking ahead to the 2025 season -- the Reese's Senior Bowl, one of the first major events during the draft process, kicks off this week with the actual game occurring February 1st in Mobile, Alabama.
The Senior Bowl plays a crucial role in the draft process for players and teams alike; per the all-star game's PR department, last year's Senior Bowl produced 110 total picks, or 43% of, the 2024 NFL Draft.
Historically speaking, the Bills greatly value participants in the Senior Bowl. Last year's products from the game that were drafted by the Bills include 2nd round pick Cole Bishop, 3rd round pick DeWayne Carter, and 5th round picks Edefuan Ulofoshio and Javon Solomon. Several other Bills stars, including Josh Allen and Taron Johnson, have also played in the top all-star game.
All that being said, here are some names to be on the lookout for ahead of this week's Senior Bowl game:
EDGE Mike Green, Marshall
The Bills' defensive line struggled to contain Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes in their AFC Championship Game loss, highlighting a problem they had for a majority of the season. DE Greg Rousseau is due for an extension, and indeed deserves one, but Von Miller will be 36 years old by the start of next season. AJ Epenesa showed enough to be a reliable starter, but the Bills are in desperate need for a young difference maker for their pass rush.
Enter Marshall EDGE Mike Green.
The 6'4", 251 pound defensive end led the FBS in sacks this past season with 17, and earned the title of 2024 Sun Belt Player of the Year. Green is currently projected to have a late-first round to mid-second round grade, which is perfectly placed for the Bills' 30th overall pick.
WR Elic Ayomanor, Stanford
The Bills entered the 2024 NFL season with the wide receiver position being one of their biggest question marks, and left this year in similar fashion. Khalil Shakir proved to be a reliable target for Josh Allen, rookie Keon Coleman showed flashes of his potential, and mid-season trade acquisition Amari Cooper's on-field presence opened up opportunities for his teammates to make plays. The 30-year-old Cooper is a pending free agent, however, and the Bills are still lacking a threat that can take the top off of a defense. Standford WR Elic Ayomanor is a guy that can fill that need.
The 6'2" Canadian-born speedster showed promise in his two years with the Cardinal thanks to his combination of size, speed, and physicality that is desired by NFL scouts. In 24 games as a starter for Stanford, the receiver posted 125 catches for 1,844 yards and 12 touchdowns. While he tore his ACL, MCL, and meniscus in 2022, Ayomanor hasn't missed a game since recovery.
Expect the Stanford standout to be an option in the late first round.
S Xavier Watts, Notre Dame
The safety position was unfortunately an issue for the Bills for most of the season, with the lack of depth being on full display in the AFC Championship Game due to Taylor Rapp being declared out. S Damar Hamlin excels as a backup in the secondary, but was shown to be a mismatch at times against superior talent. Hamlin is also a pending free agent this offseason, so the safety position will undoubtedly be addressed via free agency or the draft, or even both.
Notre Dame Safety Xavier Watts is a great option for the Bills and has a knack for getting to the football. The standout defensive back was stellar against top college football talent; over the last two years Watts accounted for 13 interceptions, 14 pass breakups, no touchdowns allowed, and just one penalty. He would be a top option for the Buffalo in the late first round.
The Bills currently have eight picks in the 2025 NFL Draft, including a first and two seconds -- one of the seconds coming from Houston in the Stefon Diggs trade. They also have a pair of fourth round picks, and three picks in the sixth round. They do not have their third round pick due to the trade for Amari Cooper.
