Buffalo Bills projected to part ways with two big names in free agency
Following the Buffalo Bills' crushing AFC championship game loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night, fans and the team are still reeling. However, the offseason has already begun for the Bills and they need to find a way to improve.
It's clear that Buffalo has work left to do. They are without a doubt a top-tier contender for 2025, but as currently constructed they came up short.
Looking ahead to the offseason, there are some tough decisions that will need to be made.
With that in mind, the Bills have been projected to end up parting ways with two big names in free agency.
Chris Landers of FanSided has predicted that both Von Miller and Amari Cooper will not be back in Buffalo next season.
While that is just a prediction from one writer, the moves would make sense. Neither player is going to be worth the Bills spending money to bring back.
Miller still showed flashes of being an impact player. Unfortunately, those flashes were few and far between. In 13 games, Miller racked up 17 total tackles to goa long with six sacks.
As for Cooper, the trade for the veteran wideout did not end up going as planned. Cooper was a non-factor for Buffalo and letting him walk seems like a no-brainer. He caught just 20 passes for 297 yards and two touchdowns in eight regular season games and caught six passes for 41 yards in three playoff games.
Both players are simply past their primes. Age is catching up with both of them and the Bills need to move in a different direction.
Buffalo will need to be very aggressive this offseason. They have holes to fill on both sides of the football. That means that the Bills cannot afford to spend money on players who aren't guaranteed to make an impact.
Expect to see Buffalo have a very busy offseason. The loss to the Chiefs is not sitting well with the Bills and the front office will do everything in its power to improve the team to have an even better chance next season.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —