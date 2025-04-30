Buffalo Bills 2025 NFL draft class summed up with just one word
Six of the nine picks the Buffalo Bills made during the 2025 NFL draft were dedicated to the defensive side of the ball.
Buffalo felt confident in their offense, which was second in the NFL in scoring last season, but wanted to see their 11th-ranked defense improve. They were especially focused on the secondary and defensive line, adding two cornerbacks, two defensive tackles, and one defensive end.
Their focus on that side of the ball made it easy for Bleacher Report’s Brad Gagnon to summarize their draft with just one word. He did this for all 32 teams, while choosing the word “defensive” for the Bills.
”Defensive -- Both in the way they drafted (five defenders in the first five rounds) and in the way general manager Brandon Beane reacted to those critical of his unwillingness to use a primo pick on a receiver.” — Gagnon, Bleacher Report
Beane stuck with that theme as he got a little testy with radio hosts questioning the decision not to select a wide receiver early, going as far as to remind them he was criticized for taking Josh Allen over Josh Rosen.
He also pointed out that scoring points hasn’t been a problem for them, and shouldn’t be in 2025 with their primary starters back — plus wide receiver Joshua Palmer. As long as they keep putting up points, they’ll continue to be contenders, especially if their influx of defenders improve that side of the ball.
