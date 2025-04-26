Buffalo Bills 2025 undrafted free agent tracker: WR help joins after the draft
The 2025 NFL draft wrapped up on Saturday, and the Buffalo Bills added nine new faces to the roster. They were determined to improve their defense, going with defenders for their first five selections.
First was Maxwell Hairston, the Kentucky cornerback who ran the fastest 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine. Buffalo then traded up for South Carolina defensive tackle T.J. Sanders and finished the second night with Arkansas defensive end Landon Jackson. They even kicked off Day 3 by trading up, taking another Kentucky player in defensive tackle Deone Walker.
As is always the case, the excitement doesn't end when the draft concludes. Teams will continue to add rookies as they bring in undrafted free agents, with the Bills knowing that you can strike gold after the draft. They did so with center Kent Hull, running back Fred Jackson, and left tackle Jason Peters. This year, they kicked things off with Montana defensive end Hayden Harris, followed by Baylor wideout Hal Presley.
Below is a list of all undrafted free agents the Bills have come to terms with.
Bills undrafted free agents
- Jacob Bayer, OL, Arkansas State (via Mike Garafolo)
- Hal Presley, WR, Baylor (via Baylor)
- Stephen Gosnell, WR, Virginia Tech (via Ryan Talbot)
- Hayden Harris, DE, Montana (via Tom Pelissero)
- Daryl Porter Jr., DB, Miami (via Gaby Urrutia)
List will update as more names are made available.
