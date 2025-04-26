Landon Jackson nearly mistakes Bills call for prank during NFL draft
The Buffalo Bills have been focused on the defensive side of the ball during the 2025 NFL draft.
In Round 1, they took Kentucky cornerback Maxwell Hairston, who became an instant star. They followed that pick with South Carolina defensive tackle T.J. Sanders, whom they traded up for in Round 2.
RELATED: Lukewarm SI draft grade suggests Buffalo Bills reached for Round 2 pick
Their third pick of the weekend came in Round 3, when they took Arkansas defensive end Landon Jackson at No. 72 overall. What's interesting is that Jackson, who had been in constant contact with the Bills during the draft process, nearly didn't answer the phone when they called.
Jackson said he thought he was being pranked, with his phone giving him a "potential scam" warning. His wife, however, told him he should answer it, which led to the emotional moment when he realized his NFL dream was coming true.
He said once he realized it was Buffalo, he thanked them for calling, then "sat down and started bawling."
Jackson discussed his pre-draft process and how the Bills were showing interest throughout. He stated that he believes he's a great fit in their system, and is ready to get to work.
All that attention from the front office, coupled with his fit on their defensive line, left Jackson with a strong sense that this is exactly where he's supposed to be.