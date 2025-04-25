Buffalo Bills land draft crush, hidden gem during Day 2 NFL mock draft
The first round of the 2025 NFL draft is in the books, and the Buffalo Bills wound up with one of the more popular picks of the night.
At No. 30 overall, they selected Kentucky cornerback Maxwell Hairston, who was one of the stars of the night. Even before being selected, Hairston went viral for his interaction with other prospects, and then turned in a high-energy interview once he was selected.
The Bills have two more picks to make on Friday night, both in Round 2. Here's a look at how those selections could go with our Day 2 mock draft.
Round 2, Pick 56: Landon Jackson, EDGE, Arkansas
Throughout the draft process, the Bills showed interest in Arkansas defensive end Landon Jackson. He fits the mold of what Buffalo likes on the edge, which is why one writer claimed they should avoid him and look for a different style of player.
The thing is, Jackson is a different style. Sure, he's a massive 6-foot-6 and 264 pounds, but he proved during the NFL combine that he's far more athletic than his frame suggests. He would also be afforded time to develop behind Joey Bosa and Greg Rousseau, making this an ideal pick.
Round 2, Pick 62: Darius Alexander, DT, Toledo
At pick No. 62, the Bills again add to the defensive line. This time, they take Toledo's Darius Alexander.
Despite playing in the MAC, Alexander turned a lot of heads in his career. He then went to the Senior Bowl and proved he could go against anyone.
Measuring in at 6-foot-4 and 305 pounds, Alexander has the flexibility to play either defensive tackle position. He would give them a true three-down player capable of eventually starting next to Ed Oliver.
