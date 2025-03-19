Buffalo Bills draft crush might be the worst-kept secret of all time
The Buffalo Bills have put together a solid offseason already. They were praised for their work in NFL free agency, which included general manager Brandon Beane reworking Josh Allen's contract, extending Greg Rousseau, and landing free agents such as Joshua Palmer and Joey Bosa.
At this point, the Bills seem to have shifted their focus to the upcoming NFL Draft, which will begin on April 24 in Green Bay. One of the pressing needs in the draft will be the EDGE, where Buffalo needs to build depth around Bosa and Rousseau.
MORE: Free agency prediction: Stefon Diggs ditches Bills reunion for move to NFC
There's still more than a month before the draft kicks off but it seems the Bills already have their sights set on a specific pass-rusher. Landon Jackson out of Arkansas says Buffalo has been in constant contact, adding that he's spoken with them roughly "eight times by now."
“I feel like I’ve talked to the Bills eight times by now. The Bills is a team I’ve talked to a lot, Commanders, pretty wide open but Bills and Commanders were my two formals at the combine,” said Jackson via Tim Owens of KTAL News. “I’ve talked to 25 of the teams, I’d say about 15 of those teams I’ve talked to multiple times.”
Jackson was a standout during the NFL Combine. The 6-foot-6, 264-pounder ran a 4.68 in the 40-yard dash and had a 40.5-inch vertical jump. His athleticism was off the charts, making him an even more appealing prospect than he was entering the Combine.
A solid player against the run and pass, Jackson is projected to go in Round 2, making it tough to see the Bills landing him, unless they're willing to use the 30th overall selection on the former Razorback.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —