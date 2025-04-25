Buffalo Bills NFL Draft update: where do the Bills select on day two of the draft
Round 1 of the NFL Draft came to a momentous conclusion for the Buffalo Bills and Bills Mafia on Thursday night, culminating in the Bills selection of CB Maxwell Hairston from Kentucky with the 30th overall pick.
Hairston was one of the top defensive cornerbacks in the NFL Draft and viewed as one of the best players available when the Bills finally got to select late in round one. He fills a major position of need for the Bills defense and will be expected to compete for a starting role opposite Christian Benford.
RELATED: Bills draft Kentucky CB Maxwell Hairston: Intel on NFL Combine's fastest player
Buffalo has 9 selections remaining over the final two days of the draft.
Rounds two and three of the NFL Draft will occur on on Friday April 25, 2025 in Green Bay, starting at 6 p.m. ET.
Where do the Bills select in round two of the NFL Draft
The second round begins with the pick 33 owned by the Cleveland Browns.
Buffalo has two selections in round two:
- Round 2 (56): from Houston in Stefon Diggs trade
- Round 2 (62)
Where do the Bills select in round three of the NFL Draft
Buffalo currently does not have a selection in round three of the NFL Draft.
Day 3 Draft picks on Saturday
The Bills have a ton of picks left during day three of the draft occurring on Saturday, including
multiple picks in the 4th, 5th, and 6th rounds.
- Round 4 (109): from Chicago
- Round 4 (132)
- Round 5 (169): compensatory (Gabe Davis)
- Round 5 (170) from Dallas in Kaiir Elam trade
- Round 5 (173): compensatory (Leonard Floyd)
- Round 6 (177): from New York Giants in Boogie Basham trade
- Round 6 (206)
Look for GM Brandon Beane to make some moves with the plethora of remaining picks, seeking to move around the draft board for additional picks or to draft players the Bills believe are specific fits for the needs.
After selecting CB Max Hairston in round one, the Bills will want to fill defense holes at edge rusher and defensive tackle. This draft is known to be especially deep at defensive tackle.
RELATED: In round two the Buffalo Bills solve their defensive tackle problems with these potential draft selections
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —