The Buffalo Bills' top three draft needs all appear to be on the defensive side of the ball

There's no detective work needed on this one. It's clear that the Buffalo Bills need to shore up their defense if they hope to eventually eclipse the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC hierarchy.

With the Bills having handsomely paid quarterback Josh Allen, and living in salary cap reality, the most feasible way to improve the defense is through the NFL Draft.

With three Top 62 picks, the Bills should be able to find potential plug-and-play starters at defensive tackle and cornerback over the course of Rounds 1 and 2. While much of Bills Mafia seemingly sees it that way, opposing franchises also apparently view Buffalo as ready to address important defensive needs early in the draft.

Sports Illustrated senior writer Albert Breer laid out each team's top draft needs as viewed by rival scouting departments, and the Bills are perceived to have holes at cornerback, edge rusher and defensive tackle. The SI scribe suggested the Bills will chose either a CB or DT in Round 1, especially if they remain at No. 30 overall.

"Rival teams have seen the work the Bills have done on defensive tackles and corners as telling. Harmon would be a fit to play next to Ed Oliver, if the Oregon star is there at No. 30. At corner, Florida State’s Azareye’h Thomas is considered a strong-tackling fit for Sean McDermott’s defense—though his 4.6 40-yard dash may give them some pause as they look to get faster on that side of the ball. East Carolina’s Shavon Revel Jr. is intriguing, too, as a guy they could gamble on coming off a torn ACL (he likely won’t be ready until deep into training camp)," said Breer.

While cornerback and interior defensive line will most definitely two main areas of focus for Buffalo brass, there are particular prospects who project as better fits for the Bills than the ones suggested by Breer.

In recent years, the Bills have lacked a true nose tackle to play alongside Ed Oliver on the interior. Michigan's Kenneth Grant and Ohio State's Tyleik Williams have the most potential to make an impact for Buffalo's defense against the run while lining up over the center's shoulder.

Then, there's the boundary cornerback spot opposite Christian Benford. While veteran free-agent signees Tre'Davious White and Dane Jackson are capable backup plans, one would think the Bills want to establish a long-term solution at the position. Ole Miss CB Trey Amos is said to be arguably the top zone scheme prospect in the class while Kentucky's Maxwell Hairston is a known good tackler, a trait the Bills hold in high regard.

Ralph Ventre
