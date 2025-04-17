Buffalo Bills predicted to land fastest CB in 2025 NFL draft
The 2025 NFL draft is just one week away and it’s anyone’s guess what the Buffalo Bills will do with pick No. 30.
There’s a chance they could add a big defensive tackle such as Kenneth Grant. They could also look for another EDGE, or maybe add some depth to the receiver corps.
While those positions are in play, Sportsnaut’s Andrew Buller-Russ sees the Bills going after a defensive back. In his latest mock draft, he has Buffalo taking Kentucky’s Maxwell Hairston, who will add plenty of speed to their secondary.
”After clocking the quickest 40 yard dash time at the NFL Combine, Maxwell Hairston’s stock is on the rise. The Buffalo Bills could use another playmaker in the secondary and Hairston has the athleticism to stick with the best receivers in the game.” — Buller-Russ, Sportsnaut
Hairston turned heads during the NFL Combine when he ran a blistering 4.28 in the 40-yard dash.
He’s more than just a fast defensive back, proving to be a ballhawk with 10 pass defenses and six interceptions over the past two seasons.
Still, it’s the speed that will help most, especially when it comes to trying to keep up with the fast-paced Kansas City Chiefs’ offense.
