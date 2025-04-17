Blockbuster Bills trade proposal upgrades cornerback with $72 million 3x All-Pro
One of the biggest remaining questions surrounding the Buffalo Bills this offseason pertains to the cornerback position.
On one side, Christian Benford has been taken care of with a big extension that will keep him in Buffalo for years to come. On the other side, the Bills have a totally different situation.
Last year's starter, Rasul Douglas, remains a free agent and there's no indication he's coming back. It's logical to assume that Buffalo may not want to retain him after the down season he had.
Thus far, general manager Brandon Beane has added Dane Jackson, who is currently penciled in to start. However, the veteran should not be in a starting spot in this league, and especially not for a Super Bowl contender like Buffalo.
As we continue to wait for the Bills to make an adequate move to address their need on the outside, USA TODAY's Jacob Camenker suggests Buffalo as a possible landing spot for Miami Dolphins veteran cornerback, Jalen Ramsey.
"Would the Dolphins really trade within the AFC East, which the Bills have now won five consecutive years? Maybe not, but there's little doubt the Bills need to add depth and talent at cornerback," Camenker wrote. "Christian Benford and Taron Johnson are stars on the outside and in the slot respectively, but Buffalo hasn't adequately replaced Rasul Douglas."
After news surfaced that Ramsey and the Dolphins agreed to part ways, Miami general manager Chris Grier confirmed that was indeed the case.
Ramsey needs no introduction. He's one of the best cornerbacks of his generation as a seven-time Pro Bowler and three-time All-Pro. Now, is Ramsey the same elite cornerback he once was? Probably not, but he'd still be an upgrade for Buffalo.
The veteran cornerback surrendered a completion rate of 62% and a passer rating of 83.2 last season. Both Douglas and Jackson were north of 70% and 100 in those areas, respectively.
With Ramsey in the fold, the Bills would have a cornerback trio that would improve the team's chances to win a Super Bowl when you include Benford and Taron Johnson in the slot.
Unfortunately, a Bills trade for Ramsey remains highly unlikely. For starters, the Dolphins won't be keen on trading Ramsey to an AFC East rival, and especially not the Bills, who are the biggest obstacle standing in Miami's way in the division.
Even if the Dolphins were willing to make the deal, the Bills would have one heck of a difficult time trying to fit in Ramsey's $72 million contract, which still has three years left on it after 2025. Ramsey also has a cap hit of $16.6 million this year, and the Bills are sitting with just $5.2 million in cap space.
Trading for Ramsey is exactly the kind of move the Bills need to make as they prepare for another run at the Super Bowl. Sadly, there are simply too many obstacles to make it happen.
