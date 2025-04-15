Buffalo Bills reach for CB, WR in final Mel Kiper 2025 NFL mock draft
ESPN draft guru Mel Kiper has released his final mock draft of the season, which means the 2025 NFL draft is almost here. For the Buffalo Bills, he had them fill three of their greatest needs with their first three picks.
While he adds a cornerback, wide receiver, and defensive end, Kiper seems to reach slightly in Round 1 and Round 2.
At pick No. 30, he has Buffalo taking Ole Miss cornerback Trey Amos. Widely seen as a second round selection, this feels high for Amos — especially with Shavon Revel still on the board.
Kiper believes Amos will fill their greatest need and shore up a weakness from 2024.
”Opponents moved the ball through the air too easily last season, as Buffalo allowed 68.5% of passes to be completed (fifth worst in the NFL). Amos -- who had three picks and 15 pass breakups last season -- could slide into free agent Rasul Douglas' spot.” — Kiper, ESPN
From there, he turns his attention to the offensive side, selecting Savion Williams at No. 56.
Again, this feels slightly high for Williams, but you can’t deny his talent. While raw, Williams is a weapon as a pass-catcher and can move the ball on ground. He might not be the next Deebo Samuel, but Buffalo can use him in similar ways.
Kiper returns to defense with the second pick in Round 2, this time going with UCLA pass-rusher Oluwafemi Oladejo. This is an intriguing pick with Oladejo proving to be a force when moving from a traditional linebacker role to the edge.
He’s still developing but has enough potential to make this a solid selection.
