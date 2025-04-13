Dr. Phil uses Bills' QB Josh Allen to teach life lesson
If you're unfamiliar with Josh Allen's path to NFL MVP, you're missing out on an incredible, movie-like underdog story. Overlooked in high school at Firebaugh, grinding through junior college, leading Wyoming, drafted by the Buffalo Bills, and being named the 2024 Most Valuable Player.
Dr. Phil took notice and is familiar with the story. He uses Josh Allen's story of perseverance to teach his viewers a life lesson about never giving up and always going after their dreams. "This guy is the poster boy for meritocracy. I'm talking about this guy is all about hard work, making his breaks and creating everything that he has in his life right now."
Hollywood may decide to produce a documentary about Allen's life one day. After all, Allen is involved with an entertainment production studio, Skydance Sports, and is engaged to Hollywood star Hailee Steinfeld, but Dr. Phil doesn't talk about that part of the story. Instead, he focuses on the story of never staying down when knocked down and always getting back up and continuing the fight.
Dr. Phil goes on to tell his viewers, "He believed in himself. He earned every single thing he got, and he never gave up." He would go on to add, "Do it like Josh Allen did. Believe in who you are. Step up for yourself. Reach for what you believe you deserve and claim it."
Allen being voted most overrated in the league by the players epitomizes the doubt that Allen has faced throughout his career, going back to little Firebaugh High School, and facing that doubt, never quitting and always fighting, which led to being named the league's MVP. The next step is Super Bowl champion.
