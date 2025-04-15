Bills Central

Ranking Bills' last 10 NFL Draft first-round selections

Since 2013, the Bills selected 10 players in the first round of the NFL draft, so let's rank them first to worst.

Ronnie Eastham

New York Giants wide receiver Darius Slayton (86) makes a catch against Buffalo Bills cornerback Kaiir Elam (24). / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images
With the NFL Draft just around the corner, let's take a look at some of the Buffalo Bills' past drafts and how they have done with their selections in the first round. Many fans have been left disappointed with Brandon Beane's draft picks in the early rounds, but this list goes back before Beane took over.

The Bills selected 10 players in the first round since 2013. In some of those drafts, they had two picks, while in other drafts during that time, they did not have a first-round selection, such as last year when Beane traded out of the first round. Other years without a first-round pick for the Bills were 2015 and 2020. The Bills' top pick in those years was corner Ronald Darby and edge A.J. Epenesa, respectively.

These picks include some from Beane and former GM Doug Whaley, who was in charge from 2013 - 2016, before he was fired and Beane took over in 2017. This list includes three Pro Bowlers, with a combined seven Pro Bowls, two All-Pros, and, of course, one league MVP. Let's get to the rankings. (from first to worst).

1. QB Josh Allen

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) drops back to pass against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half in the AFC Championship game / Denny Medley-Imagn Images

This will surprise no one and is the most obvious to make the list at number one. Josh Allen was drafted by Beane in the 2018 draft. Allen has been voted to three AFC Pro Bowl teams, twice a second-team All-Pro, and named the NFL's 2024 MVP. He also finished second in MVP voting in 2020, and has helped lead the Bills to five consecutive division titles.

2. CB Tre'Davious White

Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White (27) intercepts a pass intended for Washington Commanders wide receiver Curtis Samuel (4). / Brad Mills-Imagn Images

Tre'Davious White was selected number 27 in the 2017 draft. During his time with the Bills, he earned two Pro Bowl nods, second-team All-Pro, and one first-team All-Pro. He was also second in Defensive Rookie of the Year voting. Unfortunately, injuries have derailed his career, and he is no longer the same lock-down corner that Bills fans remember.

3. DT Ed Oliver

Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Ed Oliver (91) celebrates a sack against the New York Jets. / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Ed Oliver was drafted by the Bills in 2019, with the ninth overall pick. He is the third-highest pick on this list, and has had an up-and-down career with the Bills. At one point, fans wanted to trade him away, but his 2023 season was phenomenal and won over many disgruntled fans. While Oliver has never been voted to the Pro Bowl or been a finalist for any awards, you could make a solid case for a Pro Bowl snub in 2023. In six seasons with the Bills, he totaled 27 sacks, 231 tackles, and 49 tackles for a loss.

4. LB Tremaine Edmunds

Buffalo Bills linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (49) makes a tackle on Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Trenton Irwin (16). / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Tremaine Edmunds was a polarizing player among the fan base. He was selected nine spots after Allen, with the 16th overall pick. Despite fans' disappointment, he was still voted to two Pro Bowls and has totaled over 100 tackles every year of his career. Despite the Pro Bowls, his time with the Bills was not as impactful as Oliver's.

5. DE Greg Rousseau

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) gets sacked by Buffalo Bills defensive end Greg Rousseau (50) and defensive tackle Ed Oliver (91). / Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

Greg Rousseau was drafted with the 30th overall pick of the 2021 draft. He may not be racking up double-digit sacks, but he's consistently improved each season. His tackles for a loss and pressures have increased each year he's been in the league. In his four seasons with the Bills, he's amassed 25 sacks and has become one of the top run defenders in the league.

6. WR Sammy Watkins

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Sammy Watkins (14) catches a pass for a touchdown in front of Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard (25). / Kevin Hoffman-Imagn Images

The Bills selected Watkins in 2014 with the fourth overall pick, after giving up two first-round picks in a trade to move up to the number four spot. For many fans, he was a huge disappointment, given what it cost the Bills to acquire him. He lasted only three seasons with the Bills and has played for five different teams throughout his nine-year career. He totaled 153 receptions, 2,459 yards, and 17 touchdowns with the Bills.

7. DE Shaq Lawson

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson (2) avoids being sacked by Buffalo Bills defensive end Shaq Lawson (90) / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Shaq Lawson was selected by the Bills in 2016 with the 19th overall pick. Lawson never became anything close to a sack artist, totaling only 26 sacks over a nine-year career. His best season was 2019 when he had 6.5 sacks and 13 tackles for a loss. He was a solid run-defender and spent six of his nine years with the Bills.

8. TE Dalton Kincaid

Buffalo Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid (86) is tackled by Denver Broncos linebacker Justin Strnad (40). / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Kincaid was the 25th pick of the 2023 draft. Fans were clamoring for an offensive weapon for Allen, but when Kincaid was selected, many were frustrated. During his rookie campaign, he showed he could be a valuable piece to the offense, setting Bills rookie records for receptions and yards. Unfortunately, year two was not as impressive, and has left fans wondering if he is the real deal or another first round bust.

9. CB Kaiir Elam

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy (1) makes a catch against Buffalo Bills cornerback Kaiir Elam (5). / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Bills selected Elam in 2022 with the 23rd pick. During his rookie season, he struggled to beat out sixth-round rookie Christian Benford for the starting role. Elam had his moments, including an interception in the 2022 and 2023 postseasons, but inconsistent play eventually led him to be traded to the Cowboys this offseason.

10. QB E.J. Manuel

Buffalo Bills quarterback EJ Manuel (3) attempts a pass against the New York Jets. / Dennis Schneidler-Imagn Images

Manuel was another in the long line of failed quarterbacks during the Bills' 17-year playoff drought. He was taken with the 16th pick of the 2013 draft and was the highest drafted QB by the Bills of the drought era. He remained with the Bills for four years, starting only 17 games during that time. After his time with the Bills, he played one more year in the league with the Oakland Raiders, starting only one game. He played only five seasons in the NFL and has been out since 2017.

